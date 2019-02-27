Twitter slams Sara Ali Khan for ‘tone deaf, racist’ shoot with Kenyan tribesman: Thought she was different

Actor Sara Ali Khan’s magazine cover debut has not been the most ideal. Sara is the face of Filmfare’s March issue and she shared the magazine’s cover on Tuesday. The pictures for the cover story were shot in Kenya with a few Masai tribesmen and women. However, those pictures have not gone down well with the internet.

Several Twitter users have expressed disappointment at the ‘tone deaf’ and ‘racist’ photoshoot for using a tribe as a prop for her pictures. “She really got a whole a** human being behind her like a Jojos Bizarre Adventure stand,” wrote one Twitter user. “Shame. I actually liked Sara Ali Khan, I thought she was different from these Bollywood clowns ,” wrote another.

Most called out the magazine for digitally editing the pic and adding the man behind her. However, the Masai tribesmen are known for their ability to jump straight up. The man’s shadow is hid behind Sara and therefore it appears as if he has no shadow and is Photoshopped into the picture.

Others also defended Sara from the Twitter storm. “I can’t believe ppl are really saying that #SaraAliKhan ‘s photoshoot is cultural appropriation and racist but she is not wearing anything related to black culture so HOW IT IS CULTURAL APPROPRIATION?? the photoshoot was in Kenya n d black ppls r wearing those outfits NOT SARA,” wrote a fan.

However, cultural appropriation doesn’t only include wearing a minority community’s traditional outfits or altering your appearance superficially to look like them (such as the blackface or squinting one’s eyes). It also includes using an entire community’s culture as props to one’s advantage. “Hey. Simply put - you cannot use people of a country as props. They can contribute to the narrative and be a part of the shoot, but not just be stoic spectators that elevate the “model”. That’s really whack,” a comment read.

Here are more reactions to the pictures:

Filmfare was cancelled a long time ago, so can one double cancel it? #SaraAliKhan should know better, isn't she that rare star kid who completed her education? Or did she miss out an entire history of colonialism? Or is she just plain stupid and has hidden it well so far? https://t.co/sCs47QvoN6 — Anushree Majumdar (@CaptBackspace) February 27, 2019

Sara Ali Khan went to Columbia, and even she could not tell filmfare that maybe her "stunner" picture is racist and appropriative? Come on, Sara, you are one of the good ones!! https://t.co/lNlaaEcnFR — shikha (@elitistsadgirl) February 27, 2019

People expressing shock over Sara Ali Khan's foolhardy Filmfare shoot "despite being ivy league educated" is so funny. Since when did an ivy league education automatically make someone smart, wordly or wise? Some of the biggest douchebags I know are from the ivy league. — Aavi (@poisonaavi) February 27, 2019

Filmfare HQ:

Um guys so we got a lot of heat for nepotism but hear me out

Sara Ali Khan - no don't applaud yet cause there's more - she appropriates culture - please stop cheering there's more - and we photoshop an actual man in the background really badly - oh wow a a huge raise https://t.co/OG6ISUEr97 — Meh (@NoodleFrankie) February 27, 2019

People think this photo is #racist. Bad photo idea. No one could come up with anything better?? #SaraAliKhan #filmfare pic.twitter.com/Nj1J2GDLko — Latha Srinivasan (@latasrinivasan) February 27, 2019

The man in the second pic when he realized that Sara Ali Khan is a product of nepotism. https://t.co/xlg3bSUYNH — Err (@Errendous) February 27, 2019

Sara Ali khan apology coming up https://t.co/VQTsuY9CfQ — Theju 🌸 (@PinkCancerian) February 27, 2019

Wasn't everyone losing their mind over how "refreshing" Sara Ali Khan is because she "acknowledged" nepotism? Give them some time, they'll show you their true colours in a bit. Saves you looking like an idiot as well. https://t.co/9G8BaGzNPu — Shahana Yasmin (@shahana_y) February 27, 2019

This photo is super tone deaf and Sara Ali Khan & Filmfare should feel super ashamed of themselves, I think the Masai tribeman, who are known for jumping straight high, is doing exactly that in the pic.

His shadow is mixed with the model's shadow (his foot's shadow on her pant) https://t.co/kALmf6wUBo — Aditya (@Brewkenstein) February 27, 2019

why are y'all surprised at sara ali khan's photoshoot??? you expected better from a sis who lies about her age??? also didn't we all collectively agree on the fact that the entirety of bollywood is trash — a. (@aashnaaaugh) February 27, 2019

Shame. I actually liked Sara Ali Khan, I thought she was different from these Bollywood clowns 😑 https://t.co/arLUiukb4B — Roma T (@Romaticize) February 27, 2019

Wow Filmfare. Wow.



Kya bech kha gaye? Dimaag ya imaan?



Also. A woman as aware and as well-read as Sara Ali Khan agreed to this? Disappointing. https://t.co/HElLg1ATW5 — Sameen ثمین (@amarllyis) February 27, 2019

Sara Ali Khan earned kudos from the entire country with her appearance on Koffee With Karan earlier this year. Her refreshing acknowledgement of the persistent problem of nepotism in the Hindi film industry won her a lot of fans.

Sara made her debut with Kedarnath last year opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film did moderate business at the box office. Her second film was Rohit Shetty’s Simmba with Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film made more than Rs 350 crore and broke several box office records.

