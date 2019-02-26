Sara Ali Khan wins the battle of mag covers with a stunning debut. See her sun-kissed pics from Kenya

After working in two successful movies, Sara Ali Khan has emerged as a bonafide up and coming actor in Bollywood. Now, she has made her big magazine cover debut as well.

Sara features on the cover of Filmfare magazine’s March issue. “First Filmfare Cover!!!,” she captioned the picture.On the cover, Sara is seen in a frilly green outfit, sitting on the hood of a car in a location that reminds of an African safari. The pictures have been shot in Kenya by photographer Rohan Shrestha.

Another set of pictures from the shoot show Sara in a red outfit, posing in the lush green grasslands. See the pics here:

Sara’s fans also loved her pics. “U look too good Sara . A real inspiration ,” wrote one, “Mesmerisingly beautiful,” said another. “Cover is looking more beautiful with Sara,” read another comment.

Sara made her movie debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. The film, based on 2013’s flash floods in Uttarakhand, did modest business at the box office. Her second film, Simmba, broke several box office records and made Rs 350 crore. The film starred Ranveer Singh in the lead and was directed by Rohit Shetty.

Sara recently said in an interview to IANS that she neither has time to feel like a “star” not does she think she will let herself feel like one in future. “I am just running around trying to cope with the workload. I don’t have time to feel like a star. I don’t think I’m a star yet. But I hope I get there some day. I don’t think I will ever let myself feel like a star. The minute you do, others will stop seeing you in a favourable light,” she had said.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 16:30 IST