Sara Ali Khan hides her face as she takes an auto ride with bestie Ananya Panday, watch video

What happens when two young Bollywood actors are caught unawares by the paparazzi as they scramble into an auto rickshaw and do their best to avoid being clicked? A lot of good laughs, actually. That is exactly what happened when Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan and soon-to-be-an-actor Ananya Panday were seen hurriedly getting into an auto rickshaw and avoiding the media in Mumbai on Monday night.

Sara and Ananya seemed unprepared for the paparazzi when they were clicked as they were seen in their casual avatar. Both had track bottoms and T-shirts on. While Ananya was spotted smiling away to glory, Sara did her best to avoid being clicked. In fact, they were spotted entering an auto and later, alighting it and rushing indoors.

Both the girls are routinely spotted after their gym routine and other public and private appearances such as film promotions and Bollywood parties. Sara, who made her Bollywood debut last year, had two releases. In Kedarnath, she was appreciated for her acting and ability to hold her own despite the fact that she was paired with a bigger star. In Simmba, while she had little to do as an actor, on show was her glamorous avatar and she looked confident.

Ananya, meanwhile, is prepping for her debut. She will be seen in Karan Johar’s production Student of the Year 2, where she will be seen with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The actor is acutely aware that she is in spotlight, not because of her abilities or talent but because of her father and Karan, who is her mentor.

On an episode of Koffee With Karan 6, the actor had said that she didn’t deserve to be on the show. “I agree with that section of the people because I haven’t done anything. I don’t deserve to be here.” She had candidly accepted that there are more talented and hardworking actors than her and that she has got the film because her father is an actor.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 12:42 IST