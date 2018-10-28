Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 28, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

From super cute animals to Bradley Cooper, here is what’s on this week’s drool list

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Oct 28, 2018 00:50 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Bradley Cooper,lady gaga,A Star Is Born
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

I’ll Never Love Again from Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born is the perfect addition to your YouTube playlist this weekend, on loop!

TAP

Happy Insta feed addition with the cutest animals just doing their thing and making you smile on Animals Memes (@animals.hilarious)

View this post on Instagram

Follow(@animals.hilarious)for more animals memes

A post shared by Animals Memes (@animals.hilarious) on

FOLLOW

They take down trolls and serve the city, one sassy tweet at a time. Follow the super active Twitter handle of Mumbai police (@MumbaiPolice).

From HT Brunch, October 28, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 00:13 IST

tags

more from brunch