From super cute animals to Bradley Cooper, here is what’s on this week’s drool list
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Oct 28, 2018 00:50 IST
Watch
I’ll Never Love Again from Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born is the perfect addition to your YouTube playlist this weekend, on loop!
TAP
Happy Insta feed addition with the cutest animals just doing their thing and making you smile on Animals Memes (@animals.hilarious)
FOLLOW
They take down trolls and serve the city, one sassy tweet at a time. Follow the super active Twitter handle of Mumbai police (@MumbaiPolice).
Spotted - A joker pretending to be batman at Juhu Circle #LetsGetSerious pic.twitter.com/4DMQyvEZw7— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 4, 2018
From HT Brunch, October 28, 2018
First Published: Oct 28, 2018 00:13 IST