From super cute animals to Bradley Cooper, here is what’s on this week’s drool list

Watch

I’ll Never Love Again from Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born is the perfect addition to your YouTube playlist this weekend, on loop!

TAP

Happy Insta feed addition with the cutest animals just doing their thing and making you smile on Animals Memes (@animals.hilarious)

FOLLOW

They take down trolls and serve the city, one sassy tweet at a time. Follow the super active Twitter handle of Mumbai police (@MumbaiPolice).

Spotted - A joker pretending to be batman at Juhu Circle #LetsGetSerious pic.twitter.com/4DMQyvEZw7 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 4, 2018

From HT Brunch, October 28, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 00:13 IST