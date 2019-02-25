Oscars 2019: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga’s sizzling chemistry and the top 5 moments from the 91st Academy Awards

The 91st Academy Awards saved its best for last. After an unremarkable few hours interspersed with a handful of moving speeches, some well-deserved wins and broken glass ceilings, the Oscars ended with the most controversial Best Picture winner in years, Greek Book. The drama with racial undertones is directed by Dumb and Dumber’s Peter Farrelly and co-written by someone who has publically supported Donald Trump in the past - a rarity in left-leaning Hollywood.

Also read: Green Book’s Best Picture win sends shock waves, Samuel L Jackson and Spike Lee can’t hide disappointment

Here are the top five moments from the 91st Oscars.

Chris Evans and Captain America are the same person

Twitter heaved a collective sigh of adoration when Chris Evans noticed Best Supporting Actress winner Regina King struggling to handle her dress on her way to the stage. Without hesitating, Evans shot up and helped her out.

CHRIS EVANS HELPING REGINA KING UP IS THE BEST THING EVER, WHAT A GENTLEMAN #OSCARS pic.twitter.com/uzA8qbqNWy — ariana (@capsheroes) February 25, 2019

Spike Lee’s antics

Spike Lee dropped a ‘m**********r’ on live TV in a charged speech. He won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar - his first ever - for BlackKklansman. Lee also yelped when he heard Barbra Streisand give a shout out to his native Brooklyn during an introduction for BlackKklansman. But probably his most on-brand moment came when Green Book was announced the winner, and he turned around and walked off, only to return and watch the speech with his back to the stage.

Spike Lee was visibly angry when "Green Book" was announced as the winner of best picture at the Oscars, waving his arms in disgust and appearing to try to storm out of the Dolby Theatre before he was stopped at the doors. He returned to his seat when the speeches were over. — Andrew Dalton (@andyjamesdalton) February 25, 2019

Samuel L Jackson’s expression

Samuel L Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment while announcing Greek Book as the winner of the Best Original Screenplay award. Several videos of the actor reacting with shock upon reading the winner’s name, and then wry disbelief while handing over the award to co-writer Nick Vallelonga, have been shared online.

You can almost hear him say, "You know you don’t deserve this, right?" pic.twitter.com/i4ciY6Syre — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) February 25, 2019

Olivia Colman’s warm speech

On the other hand, not everyone was upset after Olivia Colman snagged a surprise Best Actress win for her performance in The Favourite. Her speech has been described online as equal parts ‘heartfelt, hysterical, genuine, and inspiring.’

Olivia Colman is blown away as she accepts her Best Actress Award for her performance in @the_favourite. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4oQAUUv19Y — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s intense chemistry

While A Star is Born walked away mostly empty-handed, Lady Gaga won her first Oscar for the original song, Shallow. She performed the track live at the ceremony, where she was joined on stage by Cooper. Halfway through the performance, Cooper got up and sat down beside Gaga, their faces almost touching as they gazed into each other’s eyes. Twitter loved it.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 12:50 IST