Oscars 2019: Green Book’s Best Picture win sends shock waves, Samuel L Jackson and Spike Lee can’t hide disappointment

Director Spike Lee and actor Samuel L Jackson weren’t the only ones upset after the dramedy Green Book was announced the Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards, held in Hollywood on Monday morning. Several fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the Academy’s decision to honour the controversial picture with its top prize. The film also won the Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor awards.

According to Deadline, Lee, who had moments earlier won his first Oscar for BlackKklansman and had delivered a passionate speech, got up and walked to the back of the auditorium, ‘clearly furious’. “He turned around and appeared to get into an intense conversation with Jordan Peele, who was behind him. He was pacing the aisle and stormed to the back of the auditorium. When he came back, he turned his back to the stage during the speech,” the report said.

You can almost hear him say, "You know you don’t deserve this, right?" pic.twitter.com/i4ciY6Syre — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) February 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Jackson, a close friend and collaborator of Lee’s and presenter of the Best Original Screenplay award, did not hide his feelings while handing co-writer Nick Vallelonga his Oscar. Vallelonga had previously tweeted in support of US president Donald Trump and allegedly made racist statements on Twitter, according to Uproxx.

Green Book has been involved in a series of controversies lately. Besides its use of the much derided ‘white saviour’ trope, the film was condemned by members of Don Shirley’s family. The character is played by Mahershala Ali in the film, about a black musician and his white driver as they tour a pre-Civil Rights American south. “My brother never considered Tony to be his ‘friend’; he was an employee, his chauffeur (who resented wearing a uniform and cap). This is why context and nuance are so important. The fact that a successful, well-to-do Black artist would employ domestics that did NOT look like him, should not be lost in translation,” Shirley’s brother had said.

It had also been reported that director Peter Farrelly, known for broad comedies such as Dumb and Dumber and There’s Something About Mary, had a tendency of flashing his genitals on set, according to a 1998 Newsweek article.

Here are some more reactions to Green Book’s win:

Sam Jackson's reaction when he sees "Green Book" laid me out #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DBoESOITUq — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 25, 2019

Wow. Just wow. Notice how they did not even acknowledge the creator of the actual Green Book, Victor Hugo Green in the acceptance speech for Best Picture. "It all started with Viggo." How disrespectful. #Oscars — Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) February 25, 2019

I WARNED YOU. Fuck Green Book. We took shots at the Oscar party. I wish they were wrong. And what did Carrie Fisher do to deserve the mention, you racist fucks? — Odie Henderson (@odienator) February 25, 2019

Green Book shouldn't have won even if all the 8 nominees were Green Book. #Oscars — वरुण (@varungrover) February 25, 2019

GREEN BOOK is the worst best picture Oscar winner in more than a decade. https://t.co/JpS2zTp2EJ — Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) February 25, 2019

This guy has two Oscars now. pic.twitter.com/5ReKcNLQI8 — Graeme Harwell (@GraemeHarwell) February 25, 2019

me losing my shit at the manager of my local Arby’s after Green Book wins Best Picture or whatever pic.twitter.com/Xv3YfF4Err — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) February 20, 2019

It's Hollywood's bigot night — Megan Amram (@meganamram) February 25, 2019

Brie Larson gasped, Samuel L. Jackson’s eyebrows hit the ceiling and they both announced "Green Book" for best screenplay like: pic.twitter.com/xAQdvQ7snX — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 25, 2019

the difference between samuel l jackson presenting green book with an oscar and samuel l jackson presenting blackkklansman with an oscar deserves an oscar — ellie (@eleanorbate) February 25, 2019

the academy should apologize to samuel l. jackson for making him give an award to GREEN BOOK — Inkoo Kang (@inkookang) February 25, 2019

