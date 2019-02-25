Oscars 2019: ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans has Twitter cheering as he celebrates Black Panther’s win before it is announced

Actor Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe, won the hearts of people across the world at the Academy Awards on Monday morning. He may not have won an award – he wasn’t nominated either -- but he made it to Twitter trends nonetheless.

As Regina King won her first Oscar—of Best Supporting Actress for her moving role in If Beale Street Could Talk—the 48-year-old actress’ heels got tangled in her dress, causing her to almost trip. Evans, who was sitting in the front row next to Regina King’s mother Gloria, offered his arm and graciously helped her up the stairs.

CHRIS EVANS HELPING REGINA KING UP IS THE BEST THING EVER, WHAT A GENTLEMAN #OSCARS pic.twitter.com/uzA8qbqNWy — ariana (@capsheroes) February 25, 2019

real superhero chris evans making sure regina king didnt fall getting up to get her award. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lkRINwjmDv — james mckenna (@chillhartman) February 25, 2019

The moment was captured on camera and Twitter couldn’t stop applauding. “He is such a gentleman,” tweeted a fan while another said, “Every time you think you have seen everything, this man raises the bar for the gentleman standards.”

But this is not where Twitter’s love for Evans ended. Black Panther was one of the nominees at the Oscars and every Marvel fan was rooting for it but nobody more than Evans. Captain America himself helped announce the Academy Award for Best Production Design alongside Jennifer Lopez. As Lopez opened the envelope and was about to announce the winner, Evans raised his fist, confirming Black Panther’s victory.

The actor had late last year announced the end of his MCU journey with an emotional post. “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote on Twitter. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

He later explained his tweet, saying it was not a spoiler for Avengers: Endgame. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

