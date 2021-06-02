Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Anna Faris’ marriage advice to her young son Jack would be 'to not get married in his 20s'
Anna Faris’ marriage advice to her young son Jack would be 'to not get married in his 20s'

Anna Faris, who divorced Chris Pratt in 2017, revealed in an interview what advice she would give to her young son Jack. The actor is now engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 08:05 PM IST

American actor Anna Faris has reflected on her experiences in marriage and the advice she would pass down to her son Jack.

According to People Magazine, during the most recent episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the 44-year-old actor sat down with author Glennon Doyle where she discussed her decision to initially get married at age 27. The Scary Movie star first wed actor Ben Indra in 2004 and the two split four years later. In 2009, Anna tied the knot with Chris Pratt and the pair welcomed their now 8-year-old son Jack in August 2012. The actors later called it quits in 2017.

Looking back at her decisions, Anna told Glennon that she would advise her son not to get married at a young age.

"I do not know if it is too grumpy and cruel to say in a sense but if I could tell my 8-year-old son one thing that maybe he would stick to, I would really encourage him to not get married in his 20s," Anna shared.

"It should be illegal," added Glennon.

Currently, the actor is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, the pair revealed last year.

The House Bunny star told People magazine last month, "We had an immediate kind of intimacy, We are both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I have really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."


