Mallika Sherawat gives a peek into her villa in Los Angeles with a huge garden and pool. Watch video

Actor Mallika Sherawat shares a 'Monday motivation' on social media and ended up giving fans a peek at her sprawling villa in Los Angeles. The short video showed her playing with a dog and chilling by pool.

The video opens with a video of large blue French doors and a white dog playing on the patio. Mallika emerges from behind the doors in a loose, multi-coloured dress. She talks to the dog, climbs down a few steps and walks through a large garden to her swimming pool. She dips her feet in the pool and splashes water around.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "OAOOOO BEAUTIFUL HOUSE." Another commented, "You have such a beautiful house Mallika."

Sharing the video, Mallika used many hashtags such as "#happiness #positivemindset #decisions #joyinthejourney #confidence #positivemind." Mallika has been living at this home in Los Angeles since the last 2.5 months. She often shares pictures from the home and the outdoor area. Check them out here:

In 2013, Mallika had spoken about moving to Los Angeles, in an interview to Variety. "I made a conscious decision to divide my time between Los Angeles, America and India. So, now when I experience that social freedom in America and when I go back to India which is so regressive for women... It's really depressing to see that as an independent women," she has said.

Mallika has starred in films such as Murder, Welcome, Pyar Ke Side Effects and more. Her next project will be Rajat Kapoor's Rk/RKay. Speaking to a leading daily about her journey so far, she said recently, "I have auditioned to get work. I didn’t ever land a film without going through that. Even Jackie Chan had auditioned several actresses before casting me in his film (The Myth). The process was always there but I am not sure if it was followed as strictly for industry kids. This time around, when Rajat approached me for his film, he took me through a proper look test and screen-test and had told me that if he is not convinced about it, I won’t get the part."

