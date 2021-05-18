Mallika Sherawat says she always auditioned to get work: 'I didn't ever land a film without going through that'

Actor Mallika Sherawat has said that she has never been a part of any film without going through an audition. She said that in her latest project Rk/RKay, she went through a look and a screen-test. Mallika also added that even actor Jackie Chan had auditioned several actors before he cast her in the 2005 film The Myth.

Directed by Rajat Kapoor, Rk/RKay also stars Rajat, Ranvir Shorey and Manu Rishi Chada. Mallika plays the role of Gulabo. The film is a love story of Gulabo and Mahboob and is an ode to the romance of the 1950s and 1960s cinema, Mallika had shared on Instagram.

Speaking to a leading daily, she said, "I have auditioned to get work. I didn’t ever land a film without going through that. Even Jackie Chan had auditioned several actresses before casting me in his film. The process was always there but I am not sure if it was followed as strictly for industry kids. This time around, when Rajat approached me for his film, he took me through a proper look test and screen-test and had told me that if he is not convinced about it, I won’t get the part."

Last year, she slammed a Twitter user who claimed that her movies were responsible for the rising acts of sexual violence against women. The user, replying to her tweet on the Hathras gang rape, had said, “But the kind of roles you have played in Bollywood movie contradict your statement. Don’t you thing the kind of message you deliver through your movies also play an important role. Improvement should start from the person who is making the statement first.”

She replied, “So the movies I act in are an invitation for rape!!! It’s mentality like yours that make Indian society regressive for women! If you hv a problem wt my movies then Don’t see them #nocountryforwomen.”

Mallika is known for her films like Khwahish (2003), Murder (2004), Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006), Aap Ka Suroor and Welcome (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011). She also starred in Hollywood movies like Hisss (2010) and Politics of Love (2011).

