Actor Pranitha Subhash marries Nithin Raju in an intimate ceremony, see pics

Actor Pranitha Subhash got married on Sunday and announced the news to her fans in an Instagram post. She married businessman Nithin Raju in Bengaluru. Pictures of the intimate wedding have also surfaced online.

Pranitha's note read: "It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in a very intimate ceremony. We are extremely sorry to not have informed you about the finalized date as up until the day before the wedding we were unsure about when the wedding will take place due the current Covid restrictions. We didn't want to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity about our wedding dates."

She added, "Please accept our sincere apologies as we would have liked nothing more than for our loved ones to be a part of our special day. You mean a lot to us and we hope to celebrate together when things get better."

Pranitha revealed that she had known Nithin for a long time, and told a leading daily, "As cliched as it sounds, it was a love-cum-arranged marriage. We have known each other for a long time and have a lot of common friends. We decided that we would like to spend the rest of our lives together with the consent of our families. We knew we might have had to wait it out longer due to the pandemic, so we have a simple ceremony with all the COVID restrictions and protocols in place."





Pranitha, who has worked in Kannada, Telugu as well as Tamil films, will make her Bollywood debut soon. She has two films lined up for release - Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Shilpa Shetty-Paresh Rawal-starrer Hungama 2.

Talking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Pranitha had said in March, "My Bollywood debut will mark a new phase for me. For every actor, no matter where you work, their ultimate goal is Bollywood because it caters to a really big audience in India.”

