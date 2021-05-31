Don’t make music if I don’t feel like it: Jonita on battling Covid blues

Jonita Gandhi is currently in Canada spending quality time with her family, a luxury that her packed schedule doesn’t usually permit. While she’s relieved with the decrease in the Covid-19 cases there, the singer is anxious about the current situation back in India.

“Many parts of Canada are on a strict lockdown and as a result, the cases are continuing to go down,” she shares, adding, “I’m in touch with my friends in India and it’s a lot to process for everyone there right now. It’s a horrible situation and I feel very helpless.”

The Pink Gulaabi Sky (The Sky Is Pink; 2016) singer confides that it gets difficult to make music on some days due to the grim situation that has engulfed the world. She says, “It’s a roller coaster ride! When I’m in a good, musical mood, I hop on that feeling and try to make the most of the vibe. I’m also allowing myself to take days to just chill and not make music if I don’t feel like it because of course this situation is affecting everyone’s mood. No one is happy about what’s going on.”

While Gandhi’s happy that the pandemic has been a boon to indie artistes trying to carve a niche for themselves, she’s quick to point out that too much of content on the digital space is causing a lot of noise on the digital space.

“I do feel like there’s information overload and it’s becoming harder to stand out because there’s so much coming out in the indie space. That being said, I think it’s a matter of finding your audience and what kind of music makes you happy. It’s always been subjective and there has always been competition and that will always remain as well,” she concludes.