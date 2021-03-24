Pranitha Subhash: No matter where you work, Bollywood is every actor’s ultimate goal

After exploring the South Indian film industry for over a decade, actor Pranitha Subhash is all set to walk into Bollywood through a war action film, and a comedy caper. With one film slated to release on the big screen and another booked for an OTT outing, the actor is glad that she will have the best of both the worlds.

“My Bollywood debut will mark a new phase for me,” she says, adding, “For every actor, no matter where you work, their ultimate goal is Bollywood because it caters to a really big audience in India.”

Over the years, Subhash has navigated the regional industry by being part of Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films such as Porki (2010), Baava (2010), Bheema Theeradalli (2012), Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Massu Engira Masilamani (2015), and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal (2017).

In her first two Bollywood outings, she would get to share screen space with Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride of India and Shilpa Shetty in Hungama 2.

The 28-year-old feels that today, one can’t have a set perception when it comes to picking a debut film, and in her case, the mediums as well.

“Movie chooses you more than you choose the movie. At present, there are so many genres with more diversity. Now, you can’t think that this is the type of movie with which I want to debut because you never know what is coming up,” she tells us.

Subhash was hoping for both the films to have a traditional theatrical release, but the pandemic changed the plans.

“In South film industry, we are used to that massiveness of the release with cutouts of actors, and milk abhishekam and sounds of dhol in the morning. We love that. That is the reason I wanted both the films to release on the big screen, but nevertheless, I am getting the best of both the worlds,” she ends on a happy note.