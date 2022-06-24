Chris Hemsworth ‘copies’ Ajay Devgn's Phool Aur Kaante stunt in Thor: Love and Thunder, sparks hilarious memes

Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release in India on July 8. In a new video shared online, Chris is seen enacting Ajay Devgn's Phool Aur Kaante stunt. Sharing memes on it, some fans called Chris ‘Hollywood's Ajay Devgn'. Also Read: Thor Love and Thunder first reactions out: Critics praise Natalie Portman, call Christian Bale ‘terrifying’ as Gorr

The memes started doing rounds after a promo of the much-awaited Thor: Love And Thunder was released. In the picture shared below, Chris is seen performing a stunt similar to what Ajay Devgn did in his 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante. Reacting to it, one fan said, “Hollywood's Ajay Devgn." Another one said, “Thor don't copy our legend.” While one wrote, “Wow! Now Hollywood is copying Bollywood," another one said, “Ajay is no less than Thor.”

A meme of Chris Hemsworth doing similar action sequence as Ajay Devgn did in Phool Aur Kaante.

Marvel announced the title for Love and Thunder back in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con, where studio boss Kevin Feige revealed that Natalie Portman would be returning to the franchise for the first time since Thor: The Dark World, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Besides Natalie Portman, other stars include Tessa Thompson, returning as Valkyrie, and franchise debutants Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista also come back from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Also Read: Thor: Love and Thunder trailer shows Chris Hemsworth's ‘greatest team ever’ fight villain Christian Bale. Watch

After Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, filmmaker Taika Waititi is returning to direction for this project. Ever since its release, Waititi has won an Oscar and become a key member of the Disney family, acting in and directing episodes of the Disney series The Mandalorian and developing a Star Wars feature for the studio. Chris's Love and Thunder makes him the first Marvel actor to top line a fourth solo film.

