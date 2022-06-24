Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Thor Love and Thunder first reactions out: Critics praise Natalie Portman, call Christian Bale ‘terrifying’ as Gorr
hollywood

Thor Love and Thunder first reactions out: Critics praise Natalie Portman, call Christian Bale ‘terrifying’ as Gorr

Thor: Love and Thunder was seen by a select few at a special premiere. So, what did the audience think of Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Christian Bale as supervillain Gorr, and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster? Here are some social media reactions.
Natalie Portman and Christian Bale were praised for their performance in Thor: Love and Thunder.
Natalie Portman and Christian Bale were praised for their performance in Thor: Love and Thunder.
Published on Jun 24, 2022 03:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Thor: Love and Thunder had its first screening in the US on Thursday. The feedback by journalists and critics, who watched actor Chris Hemsworth's fourth solo outing as the God of Thunder at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles, seems to be overwhelmingly positive. Many, who took to social media to share their thoughts on the Marvel movie, called Natalie Portman and Christian Bale the stars of the show. Read more: Thor Love and Thunder trailer shows Chris Hemsworth's ‘greatest team ever’ fight villain Christian Bale

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie returns as Jane Foster, while Christian’s Gorr, the God Butcher, makes his debut on screen. The movie’s cast includes Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Taika Waititi as Korg, as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy stars, including Karen Gillan as Nebula, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, and Vin Diesel as Groot.

Stills from Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder; the film will arrive in theatres in July.
Stills from Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder; the film will arrive in theatres in July.

Insider's Kirsten Acuna called Thor: Love and Thunder ‘the best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home’. Praising Natalie, she tweeted, “Natalie Portman is finally given her due. Dr Jane Foster is more than worthy of being the Mighty Thor.”

Taika Waititi, writer and director of Thor: Love and Thunder, was also praised for making a superhero movie that was ‘predictably hilarious yet unexpectedly personal and heartfelt’. Richard Nebens of The Direct wrote on Twitter, “Christian Bale and Natalie Portman's performances truly shine, while Waititi delivers an emotional story. I think this may be my favourite Thor movie.”

Matt Neglia of Tribeca had the same experience, it seems. He said Thor: Love and Thunder was ‘a rockin’ great time with electrifying action, lots of laughs’. Calling it a ‘profound story on absent gods and our desire for love’, he tweeted, “Natalie Portman makes a mighty return and Christian Bale slays it as the terrifying Gorr. The best Thor film yet.”

Erik Davis from Fandango tweeted that apart from Christian, Russell was ‘especially great’ in the movie. “Another classic Thor adventure! Thor: Love and Thunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colourful, weird Guns N' Roses-fuelled battles to go with a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale and Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg!” he wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, Marvel Studios dropped the final trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder. It gave a preview of Thor’s ‘greatest team ever’, as they prepared for an epic battle against Gorr.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
natalie portman chris hemsworth christian bale thor love and thunder + 2 more
natalie portman chris hemsworth christian bale thor love and thunder + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out