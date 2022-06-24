Thor Love and Thunder first reactions out: Critics praise Natalie Portman, call Christian Bale ‘terrifying’ as Gorr

Thor: Love and Thunder had its first screening in the US on Thursday. The feedback by journalists and critics, who watched actor Chris Hemsworth's fourth solo outing as the God of Thunder at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles, seems to be overwhelmingly positive. Many, who took to social media to share their thoughts on the Marvel movie, called Natalie Portman and Christian Bale the stars of the show. Read more: Thor Love and Thunder trailer shows Chris Hemsworth's ‘greatest team ever’ fight villain Christian Bale

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie returns as Jane Foster, while Christian’s Gorr, the God Butcher, makes his debut on screen. The movie’s cast includes Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Taika Waititi as Korg, as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy stars, including Karen Gillan as Nebula, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, and Vin Diesel as Groot.

Stills from Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder; the film will arrive in theatres in July.

Insider's Kirsten Acuna called Thor: Love and Thunder ‘the best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home’. Praising Natalie, she tweeted, “Natalie Portman is finally given her due. Dr Jane Foster is more than worthy of being the Mighty Thor.”

Taika Waititi, writer and director of Thor: Love and Thunder, was also praised for making a superhero movie that was ‘predictably hilarious yet unexpectedly personal and heartfelt’. Richard Nebens of The Direct wrote on Twitter, “Christian Bale and Natalie Portman's performances truly shine, while Waititi delivers an emotional story. I think this may be my favourite Thor movie.”

Matt Neglia of Tribeca had the same experience, it seems. He said Thor: Love and Thunder was ‘a rockin’ great time with electrifying action, lots of laughs’. Calling it a ‘profound story on absent gods and our desire for love’, he tweeted, “Natalie Portman makes a mighty return and Christian Bale slays it as the terrifying Gorr. The best Thor film yet.”

Erik Davis from Fandango tweeted that apart from Christian, Russell was ‘especially great’ in the movie. “Another classic Thor adventure! Thor: Love and Thunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colourful, weird Guns N' Roses-fuelled battles to go with a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale and Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg!” he wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, Marvel Studios dropped the final trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder. It gave a preview of Thor’s ‘greatest team ever’, as they prepared for an epic battle against Gorr.

