Gal Gadot welcomes third baby girl, Daniella, with husband Jaron Varsano: ‘Couldn’t be more grateful’

Gal Gadot welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Daniella, with her husband Jaron Varsano. The two are also parents to nine-year-old daughter Alma and four-year-old daughter Maya. The Wonder Woman star took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans along with a family photo.

In the picture, Gal Gadot, her husband Jaron Varsano and their three daughters were seen lying in bed together. “My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG,” her Instagram post was captioned.

Jaron posted the same photo on his Instagram page and wrote, “And now we are (five). So happy and grateful. My dear wife is a lioness!! So thankful and humbled by your powers.”

Congratulatory messages poured in from many, including Priyanka Chopra, Gisele Bündchen, January Jones and Kate Hudson.

Gal announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in March. She shared a picture of Jaron holding her baby bump, as Alma and Maya lay next to them in bed. “Here we go again,” the image was captioned.

In April, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gal talked about how she and Jaron told their two daughters about her pregnancy. She said that while Alma got the talk once, when Gal was pregnant with her second child, Maya was ‘super curious about how the baby got in there, how is she going to come out and all of that’.

“So we explained the PG way, you know, ‘Mommy and Daddy had a big hug, Papa planted a seed in Mommy's tummy’,” she said. “So we’re doing this, the birds and bees, how we know it.”

