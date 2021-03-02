Gal Gadot expecting third baby, posts family pic to make the announcement: 'Here we go again'
- Actor Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano are expecting their third child together. The Wonder Woman actor posted a cute family picture to make the announcement.
Actor Gal Gadot is pregnant with her third child. The Wonder Woman star shared the news on social media with a sweet family picture.
Sharing it, she wrote: "Here we go again." The picture showed her husband Jaron Varsano and their daughters, Alma and Maya. Jaron had delicately placed his hand on Gal's belly. They all hurdled together for a family photo.
Congratulatory messages flowed in immediately; actor Hilary Swank wrote: "Ahhhhhhhhh congratulations!! Jason Momoa wrote: "Congratulations mama" followed by a bunch of emojis.
Gal often shares precious family moments. In September last year, she had posted a sweet picture with Jaron on their 12th wedding anniversary and had said: "Happy anniversary @jaronvarsano you’re my one. My only. My everything.. 12 years of marriage feels like a walk in the park with you. To many more to come. I’m yours forever."
On Valentine's Day last month, Gal had shared a throwback from their younger days and had written: "My forever Valentine since 2006."
Her husband, too, had shared a throwback picture from their wedding and had written: "12 years have gone by since this day. Life is too short when you’re in love. Happy anniversary my love, forever my beating heart."
The talented Israeli actor, whose earned worldwide acclaim after Wonder Woman, has been prepping for the release of her short-form documentary series, Impact. She has been working behind the scenes as an executive producer on the project, which debuts April 19 on the National Geographic channel.
The six-part series follows women in Brazil, California, Michigan and Puerto Rico, among other places, who overcome obstacles and do extraordinary things. The women live in communities affected by violence, poverty, discrimination and oppression.
“I keep calling them my women of wonder because they are the true heroes,” Gadot said on a video call. “I go to set and put on my costume and fight to make believe. But they actually are there on the ground, sweating and doing all they can to make the world a better place.”
Gadot has been playing Wonder Woman since 2016, and she starred in the sequel Wonder Woman 1984 last year. She first began to understand her influence and responsibility in 2017, when she starred in a solo movie featuring the character.
“My belief system is very close to Wonder Woman’s belief system,” she said. “I’m all about love and positivity and peace. That was a very good fit for me.”
(With inputs from AP)
