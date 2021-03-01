Nikki Tamboli poses with Jaan Kumar Sanu at Rakhi Sawant’s Bigg Boss party, says she has no resentment towards anyone
- Rakhi Sawant hosted a party on Monday, which was attended by a number of her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants, including Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Vikas Gupta and Rahul Mahajan.
Rakhi Sawant hosted a get-together for her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants, which was attended by Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Vikas Gupta, Sonali Phogat, Rahul Mahajan and Naina Singh, among others. Vindu Dara Singh, who came on the show as Rakhi’s 'connection', also attended the party.
Nikki and Jaan posed together for the paparazzi. Interestingly, they started off as friends on Bigg Boss 14, with him even professing his feelings for her. However, their relationship soured when she accused him of kissing her despite her asking him not to. They eventually made up when he returned on the show as her connection.
A video from the bash also surfaced online. Rakhi is seen posing for the cameras, wearing a black lacy top with a plunging neckline and silver pants. Commenting on her glamorous outfit, she told the photographers, “Yeh hi toh main hoon Rakhi Sawant. Andar kuch nahi tha pehenne ko, kya karoon (This is me, Rakhi Sawant. I did not have clothes to wear, what to do)?”
Rahul teased Nikki about make-up. A reporter could be heard asking her about the fights inside the house and if there was still any lingering resentment. “Gile-shikwe mit gaye hai, tabhi toh aaye hai na (There is no resentment anymore, that is why we are all here)!”
Bigg Boss 14, which came to an end last month, was won by Rubina Dilaik. Rakhi and Nikki also made it to the top five, with the former walking out of the finale with a cash prize of ₹14 lakh.
Rakhi’s mother, Jaya Sawant, is battling cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. She has said that Bigg Boss host Salman Khan and his brother, Sohail, have supported her financially and emotionally.
