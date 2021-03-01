IND USA
Karisma Kapoor shared a workout selfie.
Karisma Kapoor shows off washboard abs in sports bra and shorts, Manish Malhotra is reminded of Dil To Pagal Hai

  As Karisma Kapoor showed off her figure in a new Instagram post, Manish Malhotra and Sophie Choudry were reminded of her Dil To Pagal Hai days.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:55 PM IST

Actor Karisma Kapoor flaunted her washboard abs in a selfie taken at the gym and captioned it, “Burn #marchdiaries,” along with a muscle emoji. She was seen wearing a black sports bra and shorts, with her hair tied up in a bun.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra complimented Karisma and commented, “You look the same as in Dil Toh Pagal hai.” The same sentiment was echoed by actor-singer Sophie Choudry, who wrote, “Reminding me of DTPH.” The film, for which she received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress, released in 1997.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast member Maheep Kapoor and singer Kanika Kapoor dropped fire emojis on Karisma’s post, while stylist Tanya Ghavri called her ‘too hot’. Fans, meanwhile, urged her to make a comeback in films.


Karisma was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, in which she made a special appearance. Last year, she made her digital debut with the ALTBalaji series, Mentalhood, in which she played a small-town girl and former beauty pageant winner Meira Sharma, who is a mother of three.

Also read | Ankita Lokhande tells Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans: ‘You don't know my story, so stop blaming me’

At the trailer launch of Mentalhood, Karisma said that she ‘just couldn’t say no’ when producer Ekta Kapoor offered her the show. “Being a mother has been the most important thing for me. Like I have always said, all my awards on one side and my children on the other. An entire career on one side and my kids on the other,” she said.

Karisma said that Mentalhood was entertaining but meaningful. “Each episode has a message for everyone out there. Even men watching this show will be like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t realise this.’ We deal with bullying, gender, exam fever, health, surrogacy and various topics. It’s actually entertainment and you learn something at the end of this journey, which is so beautiful,” she said at the event.

karisma kapoor

