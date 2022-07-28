Gwyneth Paltrow says star kids in Hollywood have to work 'twice as hard': 'People are ready to pull you down'

In a new interview, actor Gwyneth Paltrow talked about nepotism in Hollywood. She said that star kids have to work ‘twice as hard’ and that the industry can try to ‘pull you down’. Gwyneth is the daughter of film producer-director Bruce Paltrow and Emmy Award-winning actor Blythe Danner. Also Read: Step inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s Parisian apartment in California with a plush living room, huge spa. Watch

According to E! News, while appearing on an episode of Hailey Bieber's YouTube series Who's in my Bathroom?, Gwyneth opened up about nepotism in Hollywood, and said celebrity kids were not as advantaged in the industry as some might think. "As the child of someone, you get access other people don't have, so the playing field is not level in that way," Gwyneth said.

She added, "However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good. Because people are ready to pull you down and say 'you don't belong there' or 'you are only there because of your dad or your mom.'"

Gwyneth further said that nobody in the world, especially anyone who doesn't know you, 'shouldn't have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make'.

Gwyneth made her acting debut with High, which was directed by her father Bruce Paltrow. She later appeared in films such as Seven (1995), Emma (1996), Sliding Doors (1998), A Perfect Murder (1998), The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), Shallow Hal (2001), Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) and many more. She made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008 with Iron Man, in which she played the role of Pepper Potts. She later reprised her role in the second and third installments of the film, in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

