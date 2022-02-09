Step inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s Parisian apartment in California with a plush living room, huge spa. Watch

HollywoodGwyneth Paltrow opened the doors to her gorgeous home, which she built from scratch on a plot she liked in California’s Montecito in 2015. The 49-year-old actor’s house comes with a brightly lit entryway with checkerboard floors. Gwyneth’s home is essentially a blend of old and new, something which is highlighted by Brigette Romanek, who helped Gwyneth bring her ideas to reality.

In a home tour video for Architectural Digest, Gwyneth showed fans around her home, starting with the hallway and then the dining room, which is designed in shades of grey, black and white, and comes with a futuristic light fixture. The highlight of the space appears to be the artistic wallpaper, hand-painted by artistes from Los Angeles.

Gwyneth describes the kitchen as “the heart of the home”. The floor-length glass doors allow the light to stream in. A simple yet elegant kitchen counter is flanked by walls of blue and white tiles and decor plates. The kitchen also comes with a traditional fire place, which reminds Gwyneth of her days in the UK, and a golden wall ladder for some extra spunk.

Gwyneth says she wanted the living room to be a ‘showstopper’. A modern swing hangs at one end of the space, which opens onto the outdoor area. The customised lights in the living room form a continuity. The drawing room also has a jade bar nestled in a corner, designed with golden hues. On the opposite end is a soothing grey couch.

The actor blushes as she takes viewers on a tour of her personal spa in the house, which comes with a steam and sauna room, a cold plunge pool and a hot bath area. Symmetrical, off-white tiles add a sense of calm to the space, which comes with brass fittings. Gwyneth says the whole space is inspired by a Parisian spa.

Speaking to AD, Gwyneth summed up the essence of her home and described it as “a Parisian apartment set within an old European barn, something with high ceilings, flooded with light, a place that feels generous yet manageable at the same time.”

