Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts poster: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint assemble Dumbledore's Army

Actors Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint reunited with seven other original cast members in a new poster of Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts. Taking to Instagram, HBO Max released the new photo from its upcoming reunion special on Harry Potter's 20th anniversary. It is set to premiere on January 1.

In the poster, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) stand in the centre. They are surrounded by James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), all of who were part of Dumbledore's Army in the Harry Potter movies.

Tom Felton, who played Harry Potter's arch-rival Draco Malfoy, also features on the poster. The reunion marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

The cast members stand smiling in the image as the visual effects create Hogwarts' Great Hall in the background. It is decorated with trees for Christmas. The floating candles, seen in the movies just below the ceiling, also feature in the poster along with their school trunks.

Sharing the post, HBO Max captioned it, "A moment 20 years in the making. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts is streaming on HBO Max New Year’s Day."

Earlier this month, HBO Max had unveiled the first image from the special. In the Instagram post, Rupert, Emma and Daniel were seen smiling, sitting in what appeared to be the Gryffindor Common Room. "Like they never left. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts premieres New Year's Day on HBO Max," the caption read.

Director Chris Columbus, alongside Robbie Coltrane, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Mark Williams among other actors will also be seen in the special. The reunion is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films.

A teaser, released recently, started with a visual of the Hogwarts clock tower. It was followed by a shot of the Daily Prophet, the headline in which read ‘Hogwarts Welcomes Back Alumni’. Emma starred in the final shot of the promo as she walked down platform 9 ¾, with the Hogwarts Express waiting. However, Emma's face was not revealed.