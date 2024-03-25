How Christopher Nolan saved Anne Hathaway amid 2013 Hollywood backlash

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway may have starred in her latest Amazon Prime Video, The Idea of You, alongside Nicholas Galitzine just “to have fun,” but her Hollywood ride hasn't always been all sunshine and rainbow. Gracing her first solo Vanity Fair cover, she addressed the 2013 viral phenomenon ‘Hathahate’ that portrayed her identity as “toxic” post her Best Supporting Actress win at the Oscars for the musical Les Miserables. Anne Hathaway arrives for the world premiere of "The Idea of You" at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

What was the growing online hate about? Nothing. Hathaway merely won an Oscar that year, yet the career-high moment sent her tumbling down because of how the internet turned on her for simply enjoying her moment at the top. Suddenly, everything she did was deemed “annoying.” In her new Vanity Fair interview, she finally ‘gets real’ about a ton of issues. One of them highlights how Hollywood turned its back on the acting marvel, but thankfully, Christopher Nolan, now a fellow Oscar winner himself, came to her rescue.

Anne Hathaway, Christopher Nolan and the Interstellar rescue

The Devil Wears Prada actor doesn't mince words while addressing all the flak she got after her 2013 Oscar win. Eventually, she started losing roles due to her alleged “toxic” persona being peddled by the internet. “A lot of people wouldn't give me roles, because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online,” Hathaway told Vanity Fair.

So, what changed? The ultimate Interstellar offer came her way.

“I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about hat and gave me one of the most beautiful role I've had in one of the best films that I've been a part of," revealed Anne. In her moving recollection of the life-changing moment, she wondered if Nolan knew “that he was backing” her at the time. Nevertheless, it worked as a comforting cushion for her, especially since her “career did not lose momentum the way it could have it he hadn't backed (her).”

The Interstellar actress' new film The Idea of You premiered at SXSW earlier this month. Its OTT release is slated for Prime Video on May 2, 2024.