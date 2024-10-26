Hugh Grant jokes he is unable to shake off his creepy character in Heretic: ‘I killed three people this afternoon’

Hugh Grant is busy promoting his upcoming release Heretic. The actor was present at the LA premiere of the thriller along with filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, and co-stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. Speaking to AP News about his film, the veteran actor quipped that he is still very much in the zone of his character. (Also read: Nicole Kidman says she did not 'want to orgasm anymore’ while filming Babygirl: ‘I hate doing this’) Hugh Grant in a still from Heretic.

What Hugh said

When asked whether he has trouble shaking off a character as intense as this one, Hugh promptly replied, “It is still very much with me. I killed three people this afternoon! I feel awful about that.” Hugh's straight-faced response made the interviewer chuckle.

Heretic had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival where the film received glowing reviews, with particular attention to Hugh's menacing performance. The official festival site states, “Starring Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East, this fiendishly irreverent chamber horror from writer-director duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (the celebrated scenarists behind A Quiet Place) considers how an innocent chat about theology can go terribly awry.”

About Heretic

Meanwhile, Hugh also shocked the AFI Fest audience during the introduction of the film, as per The Hollywood Reporter. “I have nothing interesting to add to that except that it is very nice to be here. Hollywood Boulevard has always been a lucky place for me,” the 64-year-old star said. It was an indirect reference to his June 27, 1995 arrest for lewd conduct with a sex worker on Sunset Boulevard.

Hugh then added, “It's nice of AFI to have us, it's nice of you to show up, it's nice of these girls to be brilliant in the film, it was nice of these two weirdos to put me in it and nice of the producers to pay me so little. So, I hope you enjoy it.”

Heretic releases in theatres on November 8.