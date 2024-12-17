Jennifer Lopez fans left shocked with interview question on her age, here's how she replied

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most prolific artists of her generation, juggling several projects at once. The actor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Unstoppable, for which she attended a screening. A new video posted by TMZ showed that many fans were left stunned when the host asked Jennifer an age-related question. Jennifer herself was taken aback at first, but went on to answer the question gracefully. (Also read: ‘Jennifer Lopez is gonna marry Ben Affleck again just so she can stay in the country,' jokes Chris Rock on SNL) Jennifer Lopez during a press day for her film Unstoppable, wearing a daring nude bodycon outfit.(Instagram/Jennifer Lopez)

What Jennifer said

It all happened during the post-screening QnA session for JLo Career Retrospective when the host asked Jennifer, “I can't believe that in 30 years we're going to do a retrospective of this, and you will be 60 by then, which is...” he said, as Jennifer reacted with a, “Wow.” Even a fan was heard saying, "Did he just say that?"

‘The best is yet to come’

Jennifer then went on to reply, “What a journey this has been and I honestly feel that the best is yet to come. I honestly feel that my creativity and who I am as an artist is like you said. I also feel that this for me, was another kind of level of going deeper into who I am as a person or as an artist. And these types of roles change you. They come to you at times in your life when you need them, and they help you grow and they heal you in a way.”

Jennifer's first acting role was a small part in the 1986 drama My Little Girl. She had a major breakout role was in the 1997 biopic Selena, in which she portrayed the iconic singer.

Jennifer is receiving acclaim for her performance in the biographical sports drama film titled Unstoppable. She plays the role of Judy Robles, the mother of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles. Directed by debutant Villy Goldenberg, the film also stars Jharrel Jerome in the lead role. Unstoppable will release on January 16 on Prime Video.