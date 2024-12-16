‘Jennifer Lopez is gonna marry Ben Affleck again just so she can stay in the country,' jokes Chris Rock on SNL

Comedian Chris Rock said that singer Jennifer Lopez is "gonna marry Ben Affleck again just so she can stay in the country". During his appearance on NBC sketch show, Saturday Night Live, Chris spoke about US President Donald Trump, his friendship with Tesla founder Elon Musk, and deportation. (Also Read | Jennifer Lopez feels 'humiliated' with Ben Affleck spending holidays with ex Jennifer Garner) Chris Rock joked about former couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Chris Rock on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck

Chris said, “Trump is not playing man. This time is different. He’s working with the number one African-American in the world. The richest African-American in the world, Elon Musk. That’s right. He is African-American.”

"Elon’s got more kids than the Cleveland Browns. Nobody knows how to get rid of people like a South African. He's serious, Trump is not playing...JLo's gonna marry Ben again just so she can stay in the country. I know she’s not Mexican, but Trump don’t know that. It's a big old Latin stew," he added.

About Jennifer and Ben Affleck's relationship

Jennifer and actor Ben Affleck's love story started in the early 2000s, before breaking up days before their wedding. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and eventually tied the knot in 2022. After two years into their marriage, she filed for divorce on August 20, marking the end of their relationship.

According to the filing, the couple had separated on April 26, bringing an abrupt end to their romance. It is Ben's second divorce. His first one was from actor Jennifer Garner. Ben and Garner got married in 2005 and divorced in 2018. They share three children - Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Jennifer on her journey as a Latina actor

Recently, Jennifer Lopez reflected on her decade-long journey in Hollywood and opened up about the challenges she faced as a Latina actor in the film industry. While appearing on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, she had said, "When I started, there weren't a lot of roles for Latinas. I was auditioning for parts with accents and stereotypes. I kept thinking, 'Why can't I just play a romantic lead? Why can't I be the girl next door?' That belief--that conviction that I belonged -- was what helped me break those moulds."

Jennifer's next film

She will be next seen in a biographical sports drama film titled Unstoppable. She will be playing the role of Judy Robles, the mother of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles. Directed by debutant Villy Goldenberg, the film also stars Jharrel Jerome in the lead role. Unstoppable will release on January 16 on Prime Video.