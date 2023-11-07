Jennifer Lopez shares glimpses of the $60 million Los Angeles mansion she shares with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have showed off their luxurious $60 million mansion, sharing glimpses of their opulent abode with fans. Jennifer Lopez with her husband Ben Affleck(Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez)

The Hollywood power couple purchased the sprawling estate earlier this year and moved in during the summer. This lavish 46,000 square-foot mansion, referred to as the 'Wallingford estate,' is nestled on a 5-acre promontory and boasts an impressive 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

Their real estate venture was a deal that made headlines, as they managed to secure the property for approximately $15 million less than the initial $75 million asking price, taking just one week to finalize the purchase.

The home, which had initially hit the market in 2018 for a staggering $135 million, underwent extensive renovations and expansion before catching the eye of the star couple.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Aniston devastated, ‘struggling most acutely’ after Matthew Perry's death: report

The mansion offers a wealth of amenities, including a 12-car garage, parking space for up to 80 vehicles, and a one-of-a-kind indoor sports complex. This sports haven includes a fully equipped gym, basketball courts, pickleball courts, and even a boxing ring. Additionally, there is a sports lounge and a bar, catering to their active lifestyle.

Beyond the fitness facilities, the estate also boasts a hair and nail salon, a home theater, a wine cellar, a whiskey lounge, and sauna and massage rooms for ultimate relaxation. The zero-edge pool at the rear of the main house provides stunning views of the surroundings, creating a serene oasis.

With two private, gated entrances, the property ensures the utmost privacy and security. Their real estate transaction was brokered by Brett Lawyer, who has worked with other A-listers like Katy Perry and Madonna.

The process of settling into their new mansion involved a significant influx of furnishings and decor. Several vehicles were seen parked outside the entrance, as rugs, flowers, and various furnishings were carefully unloaded and laid out on tarps. A substantial white moving truck was also on-site to assist with the process.

JLO and Ben had explored multiple properties over the past year before making their final selection. They previously abandoned escrow on three different properties, including a $64 million mansion in Pacific Palisades with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, media room, game room, and a spacious backyard with a pool and firepit area.

ALSO READ| ‘It's too soon’, Joe Jonas breaks silence on Sophie Turner's PDA amid pending divorce

Their house hunt also led them to a $34.5 million property in the Pacific Palisades, featuring seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a six-car garage, a detached guest house, and a range of amenities, from a wine cellar to a home gym and health spa.

This search for the perfect home comes after Jennifer listed her Bel Air property for an impressive $42 million, making a significant profit compared to her 2016 purchase price of $28 million. Reports indicate that this Bel Air property is currently in escrow with a potential buyer offering $39 million.

While the couple's extensive search for their dream home has been ongoing, they temporarily resided in Australian billionaire James Packer's $60 million Beverly Hills mansion.