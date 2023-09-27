News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Here's what Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have named their second daughter

Here's what Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have named their second daughter

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 27, 2023 08:47 AM IST

Amid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce battle, their children have been ordered to stay in New York for some time. Sophie and Joe have agreed to this.

The name of the younger daughter of singer Joe Jonas and estranged wife-actor Sophie Turner has been revealed, amid the ongoing divorce battle. As per Page Six, the name was included in recent court documents. Sophie Turner asked the judge to put her divorce from Joe on hold until they sorted out the custody of their children. (Also Read | Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas agree to temporarily keep children in NY amid custody dispute)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023. (File)

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's daughter's name revealed

According to the report, the custody filings showed that Joe and Sophie have named their second daughter Delphine. Apart from 14-month-old Delphine, Joe and Sophie are parents to 3-year-old Willa.

Kids will now stay in New York for a while

Recently, People reported that the two children will stay in New York for the time being. As per the report, the interim consent order states that the duo were ordered to keep their kids in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, which includes New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley. The filing also revealed that both Sophie and Joe have consented to this arrangement.

"The parties have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party's claims and defences, prohibiting the removal of the parties' children from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court," the documents said as per the report.

What happens if the order is violated

If the order is violated, the documents state that the court has the right to "take or cause to be taken measures under Federal or State law, as appropriate, to protect the well-being of the child involved or to prevent the child's further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition".

Sophie and Joe's divorce

Recently, Sophie filed a lawsuit against Joe for wrongful retention of their daughters. She claimed that Joe denied them access to their passports and prevented them from returning to England. After dating for over three years, the duo got married in 2019. Each of them jointly declared the end of their four-year marriage on social media at the time of their separation earlier this month.

