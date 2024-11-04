Menu Explore
Joker director Todd Phillips urges cinema halls to 'stop showing commercials' before films: We've paid for tickets

PTI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Nov 04, 2024 01:25 PM IST

Todd Phillips was speaking as part of a filmmakers' poll on what the future of showbiz would look like.

Director Todd Phillips, whose latest release is Joker: Folie a Deux, says theatrical chains should forgo commercials before the screening of the films to improve the cinematic experience for the moviegoers. (Also Read | Joker director Todd Phillips signals uncertainty on future films in the franchise amid sequel release)

Todd Phillips' last film was Joker: Folie a Deux.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Todd Phillips' last film was Joker: Folie a Deux.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Todd was speaking to the Empire magazine as part of a filmmakers' poll on what the future of showbiz would look like. "Stop showing commercials before the movies. We've paid for our tickets. We're excited to be there. The commercials tend to take the air out of the room," the Oscar winner said.

On the poll, he was among 14 filmmakers including George Miller (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Sean Baker, director of this year's Palme d'Or winning film Anora, Sofia Coppola (Priscilla), and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere At Once).

Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie a Deux was both a commercial and critical failure. Directed by Todd, the musical psychological thriller released in October this year.

