Joker director Todd Phillips urges cinema halls to 'stop showing commercials' before films: We've paid for tickets

Todd was speaking to the Empire magazine as part of a filmmakers' poll on what the future of showbiz would look like. "Stop showing commercials before the movies. We've paid for our tickets. We're excited to be there. The commercials tend to take the air out of the room," the Oscar winner said.
On the poll, he was among 14 filmmakers including George Miller (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Sean Baker, director of this year's Palme d'Or winning film Anora, Sofia Coppola (Priscilla), and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere At Once).
Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie a Deux was both a commercial and critical failure. Directed by Todd, the musical psychological thriller released in October this year.
