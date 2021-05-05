IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Julie Andrews to be honoured at rescheduled American Film Institute Gala in November
Julie Andrews has worked in iconic films such as Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music.(AP)
Julie Andrews has worked in iconic films such as Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music.(AP)
hollywood

Julie Andrews to be honoured at rescheduled American Film Institute Gala in November

English actor-singer Julie Andrews Andrews has earned numerous awards throughout her career -- including an Oscar for her role in Mary Poppins in 1964.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 09:14 PM IST

English actor-singer Julie Andrews will be honoured with the 48th Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Film Institute. The award will be bestowed to Andrews in a rescheduled Gala event at the Dolby Theatre in November.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bob Gazzale, AFI president and CEO, said, "Julie Andrews has lifted the spirits of the world for generations. Now, more than ever, AFI looks forward to gathering the globe to celebrate the many gifts and joy she has given us -- proving her, of course, 'practically perfect in every way.'"

Andrews has earned numerous awards throughout her career -- including an Oscar for her role in Mary Poppins in 1964. She was nominated for her performances in The Sound of Music and Victor Victoria, in which she played dual roles.

Her additional credits include The Princess Diaries and The Man Who Loved Women, as well as TV shows such as Bridgerton. Andrews has lent her voice to films including Despicable Me 3, Aquaman and Shrek 2.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the AFI's lifetime achievement award is presented annually to an honouree "whose talent has in a fundamental way advanced the film art; whose accomplishment has been acknowledged by scholars, critics, professional peers and the general public; and whose work has stood the test of time."

Also read: Olivia Wilde granted 3-year restraining order against alleged stalker

AFI is a non-profit organisation dedicated to educating artists and audiences through initiatives that champion the past, present and future of motion pictures.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the gala event, which was previously scheduled for April 25, 2020, and postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will take place on November 11.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
julie andrews hollywood

Related Stories

Julie Andrews has worked in iconic films such as Mary Poppins and Sound of Music.(AP)
Julie Andrews has worked in iconic films such as Mary Poppins and Sound of Music.(AP)
hollywood

Julie Andrews was offered cocaine at a party as hosts wished to ‘see how Mary Poppins would react’

Indo Asian News Service | By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON NOV 17, 2019 03:47 PM IST
Actor Julie Andrews has revealed a story about how she was once offered cocaine at a party.
READ FULL STORY
If everyone’s in then what’s the hold up?
If everyone’s in then what’s the hold up?
hollywood

Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews, Chris Pine all want Princess Diaries 3

PTI | By HT Correspondent, Los Angeles
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2016 01:01 PM IST
Princess Diaries director Garry Marshall has revealed that he has spoken to stars Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews for another instalment in the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP