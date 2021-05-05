IND USA
The restraining order also protects Olivia Wilde's ex, Jason Sudeikis, and their kids.(AP Photo)
Olivia Wilde granted 3-year restraining order against alleged stalker

Olivia Wilde ought protection against the person in April after claiming she had security footage showing him showing up to her crib on multiple occasions.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 08:57 PM IST

Hollywood actor and filmmaker Olivia Wilde can finally breathe a sigh of relief after being granted a permanent restraining order against the man she claimed kept showing up at her home, believing he was her lover.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, 30-year-old Eric Nathanial Fuhs will now have to stay away from Olivia for the next 3 years. The restraining order also protects her ex, Jason Sudeikis, and their kids.

Olivia sought protection against Fuhs last month after claiming she had security footage showing him showing up to her crib on multiple occasions to leave notes for her and Sudeikis, with the guy falsely claiming he was dating Olivia.

Also read: Andrew Garfield on rumours of him returning as Spider-Man in No Way Home: 'I ain't got a call'

The documents had initially stated Olivia and Jason still lived together, but sources later said that wasn't the case. The actor, who is now with Harry Styles, also said Fuhs left an ominous note saying he's "struggling to stay sane".

As per TMZ Olivia said she was scared the man was able to find her home, so she filed for the restraining order.

olivia wilde jason sudeikis harry styles + 1 more

