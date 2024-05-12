Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes box office day 2: Hollywood release beats Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth in India
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has stormed the box office in India with a good opening, earning more than Srikanth in two days.
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes had a bumper opening at the Indian box office. The film, which released in Indian theatres on May 10, has collected ₹ 7.40 crore at the box office so far, according to the latest report on Sacnilk.com. By doing so, the Hollywood release has triumphed over the most recent Bollywood release, the biographical drama Srikanth with Rajkummar Rao in the lead. (Also read: Srikanth box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao film continues to do well, mints ₹4 crore on Saturday)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes box office
As per the report, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes collected ₹ 3.40 crore on the opening day and ₹ 4.25 crore on its second day of release. Thus, the film has collected ₹ 7.40 crore within two days. The report also added that the Wes Ball release had 17.51% English Occupancy on Saturday.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set nearly three centuries after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes. The sequel follows Noa, an ape on a mission to rescue his clan from the clutches of the aspiring ape tyrant, Proximus Caesar. It opened to positive reviews on release. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The film's visual effects, are nothing short of breathtaking. The digital apes are rendered with astonishing detail and realism, conveying a range of emotions and expressions that rival their human counterparts.”
Srikanth box office
Meanwhile, Srikanth had a steady start at the box office with ₹2.25 crore on its first day. It minted ₹4 crore nett in India on its second day. At the end of two days, the Rajkummar Rao-starrer earned ₹6.25 crore.
The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. Srikanth has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. In the film, Rajkummar essays the role of industrialist Srikanth Bolla who pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.