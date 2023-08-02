RIP Angus Cloud: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney remember how their Euphoria co-star ‘filled every room with laughter’

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have paid heartbreaking tributes to late actor and their Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud who died of unknown reasons at just the age of 25. He was found dead at his family home in Oakland, California on Monday just days after the death of his father. He played the role of the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series Euphoria. Also read: ‘Just as long as you stand by me’: Iconic scene from ‘Euphoria’ goes viral after Angus Cloud’s death Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney co-starred with Angus Cloud in Euphoria.

Zendaya remembers Angus Cloud

Calling Angus Cloud a brother, Zendaya penned a long emotional note on Instagram alongside a happy picture of him. She wrote, “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

Requesting fans to be kind in this moment, she added, “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Sydney Sweeney shares happy memories with Angus Cloud

Another Euphoria actor, Sydney Sweeney shared several memorable pictures with Angus Cloud, including a video of him dancing, along with a heartbreaking note on Instagram. She wrote, “Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing I've ever had to post, and I am struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

Angus Cloud made his acting debut with Euphoria and went on to have a supporting role in his first film, The Line. It was a college drama starring Alex Wolff and John Malkovich that premiered at this year's Tribeca Festival. He was recently cast to co-star in Scream 6.

