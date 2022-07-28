Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says she doesn't earn enough from acting to even survive

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney has talked about her low income despite being a part of Netflix's award winning show. She has said that she can't take a break from work because it will be difficult for her to handle her expenses without a regular income. In Euphoria, Sydney essayed the role of Cassie Howard. Also Read: The Voyeurs movie review: Amazon's timid erotic thriller wastes sultry Sydney Sweeney

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Sydney said, “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help. They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals.”

Sydney who owns a $3 million mansion in Los Angeles, further said, "The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage. If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in LA. I take deals because I have to.”

Sydney made her film debut as a child artist in 2009 with ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction. She later appeared in the Netflix series Everything Sucks! (2018), in which she played the role of Emaline, Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale (2018) as Eden and as Alice in HBO's Sharp Objects (2018). In 2019, she bagged the role of Cassie Howard, in Euphoria, which also starred actors Maude Apatow, Zendaya, and Angus Cloud.

She will be seen next in the superhero film Madame Web, based on Marvel's character of the same name. The film will also star Dakota Johnson, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott.

