Sophie Turner wears wedding ring amid divorce battle, stays at Taylor Swift's New York home with daughters

Actor Sophie Turner, amid her ongoing divorce battle with her estranged husband-singer Joe Jonas, has been living in an apartment in New York. As per Page Six, it is owned by singer Taylor Swift who has loaned it to Sophie. Several pictures of Sophie along with her daughters outside the building emerged online. (Also Read | Here's what Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have named their second daughter) Taylor Swift has been by Sophie Turner's side since she announced her divorce.

Sophie staying in Taylor's apartment with Willa, Delphine

As per the report, the Tribeca pad is Taylor Swift's investment property and is in her downtown New York City neighbourhood. In several photos, Sophie was seen carrying her elder daughter Willa out of the building and into a car on Wednesday. She was also accompanied by another woman who carried Sophie's younger daughter 14-month-old Delphine.

Two suitcases and a folded-up travel crib were also taken out of the building and kept inside the car. Before waving goodbyes to her children, Sophie helped them get buckled. She then headed back inside the apartment.

Sophie seen with her wedding ring again

As per Dailymail, Sophie was also seen wearing her wedding ring as she came to see off her children. The actor was dressed in a navy blue sweatshirt, yellow shorts and sneakers. According to the report, Sophie removed the wedding ring later when she stepped out with a friend.

Sophie recently sued Joe

A few days ago, Sophie sued Joe Jonas for the repatriation of their two girls to England. She alleged that Joe refused to hand up their passports. She has asked the judge to put the divorce on hold because her children are the focus of an "international child abduction" prosecution. The court documents were filed just a few days before the estranged couple agreed to keep their girls in New York while they worked out their divorce and custody arrangements.

On September 25, the former couple signed an interim consent order prohibiting either of them from transporting their children out of state. They are due to appear in court next week for a pretrial session. Sophie has been spending a lot of time with Taylor.

Sophie and Joe's divorce

On September 5, Joe filed for divorce from Sophie, alleging their marriage was "irretrievably broken." The two issued a joint statement the next day, calling their breakup "a united decision." “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” both shared on Instagram. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

with ANI inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON