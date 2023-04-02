Zendaya and Tom Holland wave, smile at paparazzi at NMACC; reunite with Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz at event

Actor-couple Tom Holland and Zendaya flew down to Mumbai last week to attend Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening event. On the second day of the event, on Saturday, several videos and pictures of the duo emerged online. For the event, Zendaya wore a saree while Tom opted for a white shirt under a black blazer and pants. (Also Read | Tom Holland shakes hands with Mukesh Ambani at NMACC, thanks ‘Ambani family for inviting us’) Zendaya and Tom Holland waved and smiled at the paparazzi.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram on Sunday, the duo exited the venue after the event. As Tom walked towards their car, he greeted a staff member, stationed at a gate, with folded hands. Zendaya also smiled at the person. Tom then waited for Zendaya and walked her to the car and smiled. He also posed for a brief moment for the paparazzi before getting inside the car.

The duo also smiled and waved at the paparazzi as they left the venue. Reacting to the videos, a fan wrote, "She was giving Desi vibes.... mostly Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani." Another comment read, "Beyond pretty Zendaya." "Zendaya has her own persona and she is a great artist," said another fan.

In a picture, shared on Instagram, Zendaya and Tom posed with Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz, and stylist Law Roach. For the event, Gigi wore a golden and cream saree, Penelope opted for a peach dress and Law was seen in a black floral outfit. All of them smiled and posed for the paparazzi.

Zendaya and Tom posed with Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz, and stylist Law Roach.

Earlier, Tom shared a post on Instagram. Posting his photos, he wrote, "Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india. A truly wonderful experience that I’ll never forget." On his Instagram Stories, Tom shared a picture as he shook hands with Mukesh Ambani.

Zendaya and Tom arrived in the city on Friday. Several pictures of the couple had surfaced on social media after they exited Mumbai's Kalina Airport. Zendaya smiled as she exited the airport while Tom was seen walking towards his car.

Tom features as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home while Zendaya plays Mary Jane. He will next be seen in the Apple TV anthology series The Crowded Room. Zendaya's upcoming projects include Dune: Part Two and Luca Guadagnino's Challengers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON