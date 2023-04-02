Tom Holland shakes hands with Mukesh Ambani at NMACC, thanks 'Ambani family for inviting us' in new post

Actor Tom Holland, who arrived on India last week with girlfriend-actor Zendaya, has thanked the Ambani family. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Tom shared his pictures at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on the second day of the event. (Also Read | Zendaya rocks a saree, Tom Holland looks handsome in a suit at NMACC event) Tom Holland with Mukesh Ambani at NMACC.

In the first photo, Tom posed for the paparazzi at the event. The actor looked away from the camera as he smiled in the next picture. For the event, Tom opted for a white shirt under a black suit and pants. He also added a bow tie.

Sharing the pictures, Tom captioned the post, "Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india. A truly wonderful experience that I’ll never forget." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Tom Holland here in India is literally Spider-Man: Far from Home."

Another person wrote, "Please bless us with a picture of said 'us' because y’all (as in Z) matching is so damn cute." "Where's the picture with Zendaya???" asked another Instagram user. "Screaming, crying, throwing up," read a comment. In several pictures shared by the paparazzi and fans on Instagram, Zendaya was seen in a blue sequinned saree at the event.

Tom Holland shared pictures from the event.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Tom shared a picture as he shook hands with Mukesh Ambani. While Tom seemingly was speaking, Mukesh smiled. The actor also shared another picture of himself from the event. He also posted a photo of a mannequin wearing a lehenga at the venue. Many fans expected Tom and Zendaya to appear on the red carpet of Friday's event as well but they didn't.

Tom and Zendaya arrived in Mumbai on Friday. Several pictures of the duo emerged online soon after they exited the Kalina Airport. Zendaya smiled as she exited the airport while Tom was seen walking towards his car.

Tom features as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home while Zendaya plays Mary Jane. Tom will next be seen in the Apple TV anthology series The Crowded Room. Zendaya's upcoming projects include Dune: Part Two and Luca Guadagnino's Challengers.

