Kaalkoot trailer: Vijay Varma takes break from serial killer roles, plays a cop in new thriller series. Watch

Vijay Varma as cop

The trailer for Kaalkoot shows Vijay sporting the khaki uniform of a police officer. He's posted in a small town. The trailer starts with him writing a resignation letter to his superior, claiming that the recent cases that have come his way have taken a mental toll on him. However, his resignation is rejected and he's sent back to investigate an acid attack case.

Vijay's Mirzapur co-star Shweta Tripathi seems to be playing an acid attack survivor in the case his character is probing. We also see glimpses of Seema Biswas and Gopal Datt, in a rugged form as his superior police officer.

About Kaalkoot

Kaalkoot is a thriller series directed by Sumit Saxena. Sumit is best known for writing the screenplay of Karan Johar's segment in Netflix India's 2018 anthology Lust Stories, starring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. He has also penned the screenplays of two shorts in Karan's 2021 Netflix India anthology Ajeeb Daastaans and Anubhuti Kashyap's social comedy Doctor G from last year, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the titular role.

Kaalkoot is co-written by Sumit and Arunabh Kumar, founder of The Viral Fever and actor in TVF Pitchers. It's co-produced by Anand Tiwari, Arunabh Kumar and Viacom18 Studios. All episodes of the series will drop on July 27 on Jio Cinema.

About Vijay Varma

Vijay was last seen opposite Tamannaah Bhatia in Sujoy Ghosh's segment in Netflix India anthology Lust Stories 2 last month. He is dating his co-star and recently opened up about their equation, “I think it’s fairly understood now that we are dating each other. I am happy and madly in love with her. I call this my ‘I’ve ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era’ phase of life,” Vijay told GQ India.

