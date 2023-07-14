Vijay Varma on if his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia was a publicity stunt: ‘I’m madly in love with her'

After months of dating rumours, Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma. The two were seen together on screen for the first time in Lust Stories 2. They featured in Sujoy Ghosh's short in the Netflix anthology. In a recent interview, Vijay Varma addressed the speculation that his relationship with Tamannaah was a publicity stunt to promote Lust Stories 2. Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma ‘brilliant’, says she looks up to him as an actor Lust Stories' Sex With Ex, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, featured real-life couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia as estranged lovers.

In a recent interview, Tamannaah had called Vijay Varma her 'happy place'. The latter has now returned the favour and said he was not only happy but 'madly in love with her'. Vijay also said that he was in the 'romance era' of his life.

Vijay says he is madly in love with Tamannaah

"I think it’s fairly understood now that we are dating each other," Vijay told GQ India. Further speaking about his relationship with Tamannaah, Vijay said, “I am happy and madly in love with her. I call this my ‘I’ve ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era’ phase of life.”

Tamannaah on dating Vijay

During an interview with Film Companion in June, Tamannaah had said, “I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen.”

She had further said about Vijay, "He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down... He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

Vijay and Tamannaah's relationship

Months before Tamannaah Bhatia addressed the Vijay Varma relationship rumours and admitted that they began dating on the sets of Lust Stories 2, a video of Tamannaah and Vijay 'kissing' during their Goa trip had surfaced online in January. Since then rumours of the two dating have been doing the rounds. They have also been spotted out and about in Mumbai in paparazzi videos and posed together at recent events.

Their only project together

Vijay and Tamannaah met on the sets of Lust Stories 2, which dropped last month. It is an anthology of four stories directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. Vijay and Tamannaah were seen in Sujoy's short titled Sex with Ex.

Along with Vijay and Tamannaah, the cast of Lust Stories 2 included Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash and Neena Gupta, among others.

