Ahyeon won't debut with BABYMONSTER due to health reasons, confirms YG Entertainment

Ahyeon won't debut with BABYMONSTER due to health reasons, confirms YG Entertainment

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 15, 2023 02:45 PM IST

YG Entertainment said that they made this decision for Ahyeon's health. They promised to help Ahyeon “recover fully and return in good health”.

BABYMONSTER will debut as a six-member group as Ahyeon will be unable to join the K-pop girl group due to health reasons. Soompi citing a YG Entertainment source reported that BABYMONSTER will debut only with Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita. Earlier, there were reports that Ahyeon would be unable to debut due to personal reasons. (Also Read | BABYMONSTER confirms debut date with official teaser, YG breaks silence on delayed launch)

Ahyeon was earlier supposed to debut with BABYMONSTER.
BABYMONSTER will debut as a 6-member group

Soompi quoted a source from YG Entertainment, “BABYMONSTER will be debuting as a six-member group with Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita. After careful discussion, it was decided that Ahyeon, who prepared together [with BABYMONSTER], will be focusing on getting rest for the time being due to health reasons.”

It added, “Although we are saddened to be unable to introduce Ahyeon as a member of BABYMONSTER, we made this decision for the sake of the artist’s health. We will spare no support so that Ahyeon can recover fully and return in good health.”

On November 15, News1 reported that BABYMONSTER will debut as a six-member group. The report claimed that Ahyeon may join the group later on.

What YG Entertainment said earlier

YG Entertainment previously stated, as per a Hindustan Times report, "We were thorough in choosing the debut song, aiming for the best possible result. We appreciate your understanding regarding the slight postponement from our originally announced debut date in September, which was a result of this careful process."

About BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER is the first girl group produced by YG Entertainment in nearly seven years since BLACKPINK. In May this year, it was announced that the debut lineup for the group will consist of Haram, Ahyeon, and Rora from Korea, Chiquita and Pharita from Thailand, and Asa and Ruka from Japan.

When will BABYMONSTER debut

The group was scheduled to debut in September this year. However, YG Entertainment postponed the debut due to “careful attention in selecting the title track", as per Soompi. BABYMONSTER will now make their official debut on November 27 at midnight KST.

