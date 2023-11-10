close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / BABYMONSTER confirms debut date with official teaser, YG breaks silence on delayed launch

BABYMONSTER confirms debut date with official teaser, YG breaks silence on delayed launch

ByAditi Srivastava
Nov 10, 2023 09:15 AM IST

YG Entertainment's new girl group BABYMONSTER will debut on November 27 after facing multiple delays. The group comprises seven members

BABYMONSTER, the newly formed girl group under YG Entertainment is all set to make their grand debut in November. After numerous delays and consistent postponements, BLACKPINK's junior group is finally ready to take center stage, as confirmed by the K-pop agency. Here is everything you need to know about the rookie group's debut track, members, and the reasons behind the delayed launch.

BABYMONSTER(YG Entertainment)
YG confirms debut of BABYMONSTER

Following a seven-year break after BLACKPINK's 2016 debut, BABYMONSTER will signal YG Entertainment's comeback to the girl group scene. The group has sealed the date of November 27 for their highly anticipated debut. The label also shared a teaser announcing the same. “BABYMONSTER 2023.11.27 0 AM KST” (8:30 PM Indian Standard Time, 10:00 AM Eastern Time).

Meet the members of BABYMONSTER

The K-pop group comprises Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chikita. All seven members of the groups were selected through a reality survival show. Meanwhile, the group also released their pre-debut song DREAM earlier this year.

YG explains the reason behind BABYMONSTER’s debut delay

Prior to this, the K-pop agency said that the delay resulted from last-minute changes made in an effort to find the ideal debut song for the group. For the unversed, BABYMONSTER was supposed to debut in September this year. YG previously stated "We were thorough in choosing the debut song, aiming for the best possible result. We appreciate your understanding regarding the slight postponement from our originally announced debut date in September, which was a result of this careful process."

Ahead of the debut, the label backing BLACKPINK explained that the lead single from BABYMONSTER's debut album will hold a "strong aura," promising an amazing musical experience. In the label's most recent update, a few days ago, the girls were spotted practicing the choreography for their debut performance.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
