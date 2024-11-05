Beyoncé channels Pamela Anderson, urges fans to vote in US elections new music video for Cowboy Carter. Watch

Beyoncé dropped her first music video since 2021 for the Cowboy Carter song Bodyguard on US Election Day. She also urged American fans to vote as she held up a vote sign on a toy gun in the music video. Earlier last month, at a Houston rally, Beyoncé endorsed Democrat candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, expressing her worries about the future of America. (Also read: 'Donkeys, illiterates, Karens': Rihanna skewers those commenting on her inability to vote in US elections) Beyonce in the music video for Cowboy Carter, holding the vote sign.

In the music video, Beyoncé cosplayed Pamela Anderson’s character C. J. Parker from Baywatch. She wore a platinum wigand a red swimsuit in the 90s style visuals. In one scene, the singer fired a bang flag gun that had the message loud and clear: “VOTE!” Watch the video here:

Last month, Beyoncé spoke during a campaign rally for Democrat presidential candidate U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston. She made an impassioned plea for reproductive rights for women in her speech and said, “We are at the precipice of an incredible shift, the brink of history. I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in.”

She continued, “A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies. A world where we’re not divided. Our past, our present, our future, merge to meet us here. Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations. Imagine our grandmothers, imagine what they feel right now. Those who have lived to see this historic day.”

The US presidential election 2024 is set to take place on November 5, with the results likely to be out on November 6.

