Billie Eilish pauses concert in Atlanta to urge fans to vote for Kamala Harris: ‘Times are really scary’

Billie Eilish made a passionate plea for her fans in the middle of her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour Stop in Atlanta on Saturday. The Academy Award-winning singer paused her show in order to talk to fans about the upcoming US elections. As per a report on Billboard, the singer stood on stage at State Farm Arena urging and told her fans to vote for Kamala Harris. (Also read: Billie Eilish opens up on real reason for endorsing Kamala Harris as US president: ‘The truth is…’) FILE - Billie Eilish urged fans to exercise their power to vote. (AP Photo, File)(AP)

What Billie said about voting

As fans listened with rapt attention, Billie paused her show and stood on stage to say, “Times are really scary and a lot is at stake and I know that if you’re in this room and you support me, you support women. I hope that you will vote for Kamala Harris.” The video was also posted on TikTok by the Democratic Party’s official account, which Billie also shared on her Instagram account.

In the caption, she added: “don’t let anyone tell you your voice and your vote don’t matter!! VOTE FOR KAMALA HARRIS (blue heart emoticons).”

More details

Billie declared her endorsement for Vice President and Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris in September. She, along with her brother, Finneas, had made a video where they spoke directly to their fans about why they were supporting Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 White race against GOP rival Donald Trump.

“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy," said Billie.

Meanwhile, Finneas added, “We can’t let extremists control our lives, ours freedoms and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris.” Billie then concluded, “Vote like your life depends on it, because it does.”

The US presidential election 2024 is set to take place on November 5, with the results likely to be out on November 6.