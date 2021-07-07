BTS Permission to Dance teaser has fans gushing over 'Cowboy Taehyung', Butter rules Hot 100 for 6th week

BTS fans experienced a burst of emotions in a matter of minutes on Tuesday night. They were treated to the teaser of BTS' new song, Permission to Dance. And Billboard announced that the K-pop group's previous release Butter continues its reign at the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100.

The highly-anticipated BTS track, Permission to Dance, which is set to release later this week, got a teaser video. Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were seen dressed as American cowboys in the new video.

The video begins with Suga holding a newspaper that announces the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. He then joins his fellow bandmates and they announced, "Cause we don't need permission to dance."

The video features numerous nods to their fandom, ARMY. The newspaper Suga holds up features a headline that has purple balloons, a colour associated with the group and the fandom. Another portion of the video features a list of international cities with 'ARMY' having a board of their own.

The video has left fans excited, with many impressed with the members' outfits. BTS singer V, in particular, was noticed by several fans and the phrase 'Cowboy Taehyung' began trending on Twitter.

The teaser for Permission to Dance coincided with Billboard's announcement of the Hot 100 list. BTS' recently released all-English track Butter, which debuted at the top spot of Billboard Hot 100 in June, continued to hold the top spot for the sixth consecutive week.

Permission to Dance is set to release on July 9, on the same day as Army's inception day. The song has been co-written by Ed Sheeran.