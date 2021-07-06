BTS singer V is the only one who got Choi Woo-shik's happiest Wooga Squad memory correct, watch

BTS member V surprised fans when he joined Choi Woo-shik in his on-tact fan meeting, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The Parasite star was celebrating his 10-year anniversary as an actor. The BTS singer appeared as a guest along with his Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy.

The Wooga Squad comprises five members - BTS singer V, actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik, and artist Peakboy. While V, Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik became friends when they worked in the K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Park Seo-joon introduced the duo to his other friends Choi Woo-sik and Peakboy. Today, the group is identified as Wooga Squad.

During the surprise Wooga Squad reunion, Choi Woo-shik hosted a quiz and asked questions regarding him and his life with the members. During the competition, the actor asked the group what was his happiest Wooga Squad memory. V mentioned a 'surprise birthday party' but wasn't sure at first. However, Choi Woo-shik's expression gave him a hint that he was right.

As translated by BTS fan account The Tae Print, Choi Woo-shik revealed that the Wooga Squad members celebrate each others' birthdays together. However, on one of Choi Woo-shik's birthdays, the members had not contacted the actor, leaving him presuming that they had forgotten his birthday. To his surprise, the group had planned a surprise for him. While the members said that Choi Woo-shik was upset that they forgot his birthday, the actor denied it.

on his birthday (Wooshik’s) everyone was oddly silent. No one was responding to him and he thought everyone forgot his birthday but he was embarrassed to say something about it. He thought he said something like “Oh today is my birthday so I guess I better do something..." + — TTP (SLOW) (@thetaeprint) July 5, 2021

Taehyung is the only one who got the answer right and told seojoon. He assumed he was wrong but Wooshik gave him a signal assuring him he was right about and others wrong. Little things like birthday parties make Taehyung happy and he knows what happiness feels like for others. — TTP (SLOW) (@thetaeprint) July 5, 2021

Also read: Wooga Squad: When Park Hyung-sik called BTS' V and Park Seo-joon his 'soulmates'

During the special reunion, Wooga Squad members revealed that they were busy with their respective projects lately. According to Soompi, Park Seo-joon said, “I’m currently filming the movie Concrete Utopia.” V said, “I’m preparing for our comeback with a new album in July.” Park Hyung Sik said, “I’m filming the drama Happiness.” Choi Woo Shik explained, “Hyung Sik actually came right after his drama filming. He has to go again right after this, so I’m grateful.”