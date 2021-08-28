Indian Idol 12: Vishal Dadlani, Aditya Narayan, Sonu Kakkar party together to celebrate success of finale. See pics

The final episode of Indian Idol 12 was aired on August 15. It garnered a TRP of 3.7. In celebration, the team of the reality music show came together for a party. The names included judges Sonu Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and host Aditya Narayan among others.

Taking to her Instagram, Sonu wrote: "The Greatest Finale received A Massive TRP of 3.7. Party toh banti hai (This calls for a party) @sonytvofficial @thecontentteamofficial @fremantleindia What a night. #indianidol."

The party, which took place at JW Marriott in Mumbai, showed Vishal, Sonu and Aditya among others cutting a cake. The cake itself was in the colour blue of Indian Idol and had a golden mike as part of it. Another video clip showed all of them enjoying themselves.

Vishal took to his Instagram Stories and shared one of the pictures that Sonu posted and wrote: "You guys pulled off a genuine miracle in the toughest of times! Proud to have been part of the Greatest Season Ever."

Vishal Dadlani called the latest season as the 'greatest season ever'.

After months of fierce competition, Uttarakhand's Pawandeep Rajan won the 12th season of the music show. Pawandeep went home with prize money of ₹25 lakh and a winner's trophy.

Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were judged the runners-up. The other contestants to reach the top 6 slots included Nihal Tauro, Mohammad Danish and Shanmukhapriya.

The finale had also seen a host of celebrity guests gracing the show. Names included Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Udit Narayan, Anu Kapoor and Alka Yagnik.

After winning the title, Pawandeep had revealed that after he was declared the winner, he did not feel exuberant. Speaking to a leading daily, he had said: “I did not think much during the final moments. There was only one thing in my mind that whoever wins the show, the trophy will come to one of the friends. Because we all are one big family. In fact, when I got the trophy I was not feeling very great because all of us were deserving. We all have planned to work together in future and we will be in contact with each other even after the show.”