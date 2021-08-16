Indian Idol 12: Here's what Arunita Kanjilal told Pawandeep Rajan after he won

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and runner-up Arunita Kanjilal's alleged romance made headlines through the season. However, the duo maintained that they are nothing but close friends. Even during the finale episode, they shared a hug after Pawandeep was declared the winner.

He has now revealed what Arunita told him after the memorable finale moment. Speaking in a recent interview, Pawandeep said that she was nothing but happy for his victory and congratulated him.

“We haven’t got much time to speak but on the stage, Arunita said congratulations and that she is really happy for me,” he told Indianexpress.com. He added, "It’s an unmatched feeling to be holding the trophy. However, given the close bond we formed over the past few months, I wanted each one of us to win. I wish I could share the trophy with all my five other finalists. It’s a very mixed feeling for me right now. I know that everyone is so talented that we will all forge great careers soon. We will also be collaborating together whenever we get a chance.”

While Pawandeep and Arunita were declared the winner and the first runner-up, Sayli Kamble was announced as the second runner-up. The winners were declared after a 12-hour finale, which took place on Sunday. The finale was attended by several singers, including Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan.

Through the season, Indian Idol made headlines for numerous controversies. The biggest being Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar claiming that the reality show makers asked him to praise the contestants regardless of the quality of their performances. He also said that he didn't enjoy the show much.

Indian Idol 12 also received criticism over makers trying to ‘cook up’ a romantic angle between Pawandeep and Arunita. Earlier this summer, the show's host Aditya Narayan told Bollywood Spy, "Hum masti karte hai (We are just having some fun). People say that we cook up make-believe affairs on reality shows. So what? Did we ever say no? We do it. Ye dhong hai (This is all lie). But you enjoy it no? Because we love to do it.”