India's richest female singer has 210 crore net worth; it's not Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, or Neha Kakkar

Indian pop music has always been associated with cinema. Unlike the west, where independent artistes have flourished, the top singers in India have always plied their trade doing playback for films. No wonder, the top playback singers in the country have also always been the richest, except for the current 'title-holder'. The richest female singer in India right now boasts of a massive net worth of over ₹200 crore, but is not among the top names in the industry. (Also read: India's highest-paid singer earns ₹3 crore per song, only sings 'part-time'; it's not Arijit, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal) The richest female singer in India has a net worth of ₹ 200 crore

India's richest female singer

Tulsi Kumar, from the Kumar family that controls T-Series, is the richest female singer in India. According to Indiatimes, the singer has a net worth of around $25 million ( ₹210 crore). This makes her richer than not only every other female singer in the country but also many top Bollywood stars. Tulsi has achieved this through her stake in the family business, which is estimated to be worth several thousand crore rupees. She also owns Kids Hut, a YouTube channel owned by T-Series, featuring children's content, including nursery rhymes and stories. (Also read: World's richest actor has only one hit but $1.4 billion net worth, is richer than Tom Cruise and Shah Rukh Khan)

However, Tulsi does have a successful singing career, spanning nearly two decades. She has sung several hit songs for films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Ready, Dabangg, Kabir Singh, and Satyaprem Ki Katha. She made a successful pairing with Himesh Reshammiya in the early 2000s, lending her voice to songs like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Aksar, and Afsana.

The singers that Tulsi Kumar beat

The next few names in the list of India's richest female singers are all top performers from the field. Shreya Ghoshal is the second name on the list, with an estimated net worth of ₹180-185 crore as per multiple reports. Sunidhi Chauhan comes next with a reported net worth of ₹100-110 crore, while singing legend Asha Bhosle brings up the rear with a net worth of ₹80-100 crore.