Tulsi Kumar gets hurt during mishap while shooting on set; fans say: ‘Really shocking. Hope she is fine’. Watch

Singer Tulsi Kumar narrowly escaped a mishap while she was shooting a music video on a set. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram on Tuesday, Tulsi was seen performing in front of the camera wearing a cream outfit. (Also Read | Tulsi Kumar goes on a food trip in Lucknow) Tulsi Kumar was seen shooting on set.

Tulsi Kumar gets hurt during mishap

Suddenly, the wall props around her started falling, losing support. This led the wall prop behind her to fall too. Her director at one point shouted, "Move!" but before she could act on it, the prop fell on her back making her jump forward.

What happened next

A few people quickly came to raise the wall prop back to its place. The video then panned towards Tulsi, who seemingly looked hurt and in pain as she rubbed her back and legs.

Fans react to incident

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Hope she is ok." A person said, "Hats off to the man who saved her with perfect timing." "We are very poor at safety," read a comment. "Woah... Hope she didn't get hurt," asked an Instagram user. "Really shocking. Hope she is fine," wrote another fan.

Who is Tulsi Kumar

Tulsi is the daughter of late Gulshan Kumar and Sudesh Kumari. She is also the sister of film producer Bhushan Kumar and cousin of actor Khushali Kumar. She released her debut album, Love ho Jaaye, in 2009. Along with the album, she had made a music video for the title song. She also sang Mujhe Teri (Paathshaala), Love Mera Hit (Billu), and Tum Jo Aaye (Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai).

Tulsi Kumar's career

Her songs also include Mainu Ishq Da Lagya Rog, Sanam Re, Soch Na Sake, Dekh Lena, Ishq Di Latt, Salamat, Nachange Sari Raat, Dil Ke Pass, Wajah Tum Ho, and Dil Mein Chupa Lunga. She has also worked with Guru Randhawa in Enni Soni in 2019. She has also collaborated with Darshan Raval for Tere Naal and Millind Gaba on Naam. Tanhaai was her blockbuster single.