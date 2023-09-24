Jungkook surprises BTS ARMY as he announces new song 3D at New York festival, chats with Jin about military service

BTS member Jungkook surprised his fans after he announced his upcoming digital single 3D following his performance at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York. At the end of his performance, Jungkook teased his new song. After that, Jungkook also interacted with fans and BTS member Jin during his live session on Weverse. (Also Read | Jungkook reveals his biggest regrets, says he feels 'a lot of pressure'; credits BTS ARMY as his 'driving force') Jungkook will treat BTS fans to a new song 3D.

Jungkook at Global Citizen Festival

Jungkook performed several songs at the event held in New York. He was joined by Latto as he sang their track Seven. Jungkook also treated fans to the first ever live of Still With You.

Jungkook holds live session

After his performance, Jungkook talked to his fans on Weverse. Speaking about a video from his show, Jungkook said, as translated by X user @btsinthemoment, "I threw out an idea, 'What if we release the video after the performance' so it happened like that. But it's a shame that yesterday I was rehearsing and someone filmed it and posted it. Who was it? You shouldn't do that. There's something called a surprise."

Jungkook talks to Jin about military service

Jungkook got a surprise after BTS member Jin posted comments during his live session. Jin commented, "Hey, stop touching your hair!" Jungkook replied, "Oh who is this? 'Hey stop touching your hair'. Oh Jin!! Is it jin!! Yeah. Jin, are you doing well?" Jin wrote, "I text with J-Hope 300 times a day" and Jungkook replied, "There will come a day like that for me too."

Jin said, "You will end up coming to our party soon too." Jungkook replied, "Are you the party leader? That's right because you went first. If I go to the party please accept me. Anyways Jin, I had a performance today so please give it a watch. A teaser video and photos were released so please give it a look. I'll do promotions diligently and I'll follow you hyung."

Jin said, "You are always cool Jungkook-ah fighting." “Thank you. You are cool even in the military. Your face didn't change. I'm worried. You don't age,” Jungkook also told Jin. He further added, "You want me to contact you more? Hyung, your availability always changing! I'm going overseas so often, we should meet up on vacation soon."

Jungkook's new song 3D will drop in a few days

Taking to Weverse, BigHit Music shared a post on Sunday. It read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jung Kook’s digital single 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). Jung Kook’s second solo single, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), is a Pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions."

It also added, "Get ready to meet an even more mature side of Jung Kook following Seven (feat. Latto). Jack Harlow has featured in this track, bringing his unique rap style and adding zest to the song. Please look forward to the release of 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) and Jung Kook’s upcoming activities. Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, September 29, 2023 (KST). Thank you."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON